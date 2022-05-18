Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

A 40-year-old Naples man sentenced after molesting a minor

Gavel
Storyblocks
File photo of a gavel
Gavel
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:05:04-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A 40-year-old Naples man was arrested for molesting a minor after she showed another adult text messages from the abuser.

The defendant identified as Jeyber Leonel Monje Mejia was found guilty and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation with a person under the age of 16-years-old on Wednesday.

Back in June of 2019, Collier County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a “suspicious” sexual incident that involved a minor.

According to the report, a child had shown an adult some text messages from Meija where he said he was attracted to the girl and asked her for photos. The child then had said that she was molested by Meija in the past.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and arrested Meija on August 4, 2019, at the RSW Airport in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4