FORT MYERS, Fla. — A detective from Lee County Sheriff’s Office Construction Special Investigations Unit is working on finding the person or persons who stole $9500 worth of windows from Timber Creek Community.

The theft happened on the night of May 31.

LCSO said this is one of many construction-related thefts that have happened throughout Lee County.

LCSO said it wants this incident to serve as a reminder to never leave valuables in a home or car unsecured.