911 call takers in high demand across SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There is a critical need across SWFL for more 911 call takers and dispatchers. Most agencies say they are critically low right now and hiring is proving difficult in a competitive market.

Salaries range from 36-thousand to 60-thousand a year depending on your level, training and certifications that you complete.

If this is a career you're interested in agencies across SWFL want you to apply.

Deputy Chief, Jeff Meyers, with the Fort Myers Police Department says multi-tasking and common sense are two of the most important characteristics they look for when filling these roles.

While the job can have moments of high stress it can also be very rewarding. 911 Call takers are the first person someone speaks with when they're having an emergency and they tell Fox 4 there are always calls and people that stand out to them.

If this sounds like a career for you below are links to current job postings and applications.

Good Luck!

Cape Coral PD:https://www.capecops.com/communications-careers

Naples PD:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/naplesfl

North Port PD: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northportfl

Punta Gorda PD: https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/apply-for/city-police-department-employment

Charlotte Co. Sheriff's Office: https://ccso.org/contactus/jobopenings.cfm

Collier County Sheriff's Office: https://www.colliersheriff.org/Home/Components/JobPosts/Job/6/1932

Glades Co. Sheriff's Office: https://www.gladessheriff.org/administration/personnel/employment_opportunities.php

Hendry Co. Sheriff's Office: http://www.hendrysheriff.org/divisions/human_resources/divisions/job_postings.php

Lee County Sheriff's Office: https://www.sheriffleefl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application-Civ-and-Cert-Full-Packet-072121.pdf

