$900 in gift cards bought with stolen credit cards

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man who has used a victim’s credit cards to buy $900 worth of gift cards form 7-Eleven and Walgreens.

The victim saw fraud alerts come up on her phone while she was working out at the LA Fitness in Gulfcoast Town Center. When she went out to the parking lot, she found that her car’s front window had been smashed out and that her purse was missing.

The unidentified man not only went to 7-Eleven and Walgreens to get gift cards, but also tried to get more at Family Dollar.

Surveillance footage captured the man getting into a blue car as a passenger.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, call Crime Stoppers with your tips at 1-800-780-8477, go to the Crime Stoppers website or submit a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

People who make anonymous tips could be eligible for up to $3,000.