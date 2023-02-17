85th annual Edison Festival of Lights Grand Parade

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox 4 will be at the 85th Annual Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade.

One of the largest night parades in the Southeast year after year, the Grand Parade features national participants and local marching bands, floats, local government and law enforcement officials, and clowns.

The parade celebrates the life and achievements of Thomas Edison.

It starts at Fort Myers High School around 7 p.m. and ends at Edwards and Second Street around 8:30 p.m.

The Grand Marshals include Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and SWFL local meteorologists including Fox 4's meteorologists Trent Aric and Katie Walls.

The parade route is below, and be prepared for road closures beginning at 10 a.m.

Full road closures later in the day will impact sections of the Cleveland Avenue corridor along with the Downtown corridor until approximately 10 p.m.

The event is free event, but if you want to purchase VIP tickets click here.

