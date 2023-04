FORT MYERS, Fla. — As Easter comes around for another year, a local parade also comes with it. The 79th annual Dunbar Easter Parade is considered to be one of the biggest parades in Southwest Florida.

It is fun for the whole family with live entertainment, food, and something to do for all ages.

The roads begin to be blocked at 2:30 p.m. according to the Fort Myers Police Department. The event will be held form 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.