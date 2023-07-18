Watch Now
7-year-old dies after crash with golf cart

Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 18, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One child is dead after a fatal crash involving a golf cart on Orange River Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) a three-year-old child was driving a golf cart northbound on Orange River Boulevard.

The three-year-old was approaching a right curve near the property where a 7-year-old child was standing in the front lawn.

FHP says the golf car collided with a seven-year-old which caused them to be taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

FHP says the 7-year-old child later died due to their injuries.

