LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Lee Boulevard around 11:45 AM Thursday.

According to FHP, a 65-yer-old man was heading east on Lee Blvd when another vehicle was traveling east on Lee Blvd in the lane next to vehicle one.

Vehicle one swerved left and hit the right rear of vehicle 2. FHP says vehicle one was redirected right then hit the curb and came to rest.

The driver of vehicle one was sent to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.