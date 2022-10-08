6 arrested for high-end looting from outlet mall

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A total of six people face charges after allegedly being caught stealing sneakers from Sanibel Outlets.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno referenced the incident Saturday during a briefing on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Marceno said there had been "relatively few" incidents of looting in the area, and referenced the arrest of the six people.

A Facebook narrative from the sheriff's office said the group walked to the outlet mall, formerly known as Tanger Outlets, from Broadway Ave.

Sneakers and other "high-end items" were targeted by the group, which included five adults and a 14-year-old girl.

All six will be charged with burglary, the sheriff's office said.

