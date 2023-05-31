5th grade class project raises concerns at Ray V. Pottorf Elementary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Here are some pictures that a parent sent us from the walls of Ray V. Pottorf Elementary School in Fort Myers.
These are wanted posters that appear to show rewards in the thousands with the description underneath saying "Runaway Slaves".
Fox 4 News reached out to the School District of Lee County and was provided the following statement.
5th grade students recently completed a lesson following state standards on immigration. Part of the curriculum included developing and demonstrating a variety of different perspectives on how people arrived in the United States. A staff member saw the posters and without the context of the lesson, standards, and curriculum raised concerns to school administrators about a few of them. The posters in question were immediately removed from the display.
Rob Spicker The School District of Lee County