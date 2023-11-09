51 Annual Boat Show cruises back to November bringing big economic impact

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 51st Annual Boat Show cruises back after Ian, bringing significant economic impact to southwest Florida.

The Fort Myers Boat Show will start this Thursday, November 9, and last until Sunday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The boat show happens every November, but after Hurricane Ian, the 2022 show moved to January 2023.

Now, ten months later the show has returned to its original November date.

Over 500 boats are on display at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center as well as some outside the center.

No boats are displayed in the water since the City Yacht Basin remains damaged from Hurricane Ian.

Along with 40 different boat dealers represented in the show, there are also boaters, engines, electronics, boat lifts, and boating gear on display.

Fort Myers Boat Show Manager John Good said, "This show is so important to downtown Fort Myers as well as the Marina industry because boat shows nationally are responsible for selling 50% of boats in this country, so from an economic standpoint these shows are extremely important."

In 2020, the Goods completed an economic impact study on their show. They said it brings in around $550 million to Southwest Florida over the year.

Good said this year they expect around 15,000 people to attend the Boat Show which is expected to span around half a mile.

"Everyone is excited, it's going to be a beautiful weekend, and is looking forward to a great show," said Good.

The Fort Myers Boat Show holds several seminars on boat and water safety as well as fishing.

There's a Know Before You Go boat safety pamphlet people can pick up that details wake speed, navigation basics, and general water safety.

The pamphlet is made with waterproof material, so people can keep it on their boats.

Tickets can be purchased in person and online.