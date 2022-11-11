50th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show rescheduled for January

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Boat Show, due to celebrate its hallmark 50th anniversary, will delay its celebratory expo for a few more months.

Event leaders confirmed the dates for the boat show have been moved to January 5-8, rather than its usual November schedule.

Shifting to the new year "should be perfect timing for the marine industry and for Southwest Florida," leaders wrote in a statement.

Organizers walked the expo site in Downtown Fort Myers this week and say they feel comfortable that the city will be ready to welcome the event then.

They added that exhibit space is already nearly full and that adjacent hotels, event spaces, and parks will be ready to handle the crowds and most displays.

The only exception, representatives said, would be in-water displays, due to the extensive damage that Hurricane Ian caused the Yacht Basin area. Instead, some exhibitors are planning alternate showcases inside the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

Tickets are not yet available, but the information will be posted at the boat show's website once ready.