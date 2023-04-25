5 people hurt in Alico Road crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Alico Road on Monday morning.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says it happened near Corkscrew Blvd. and Alico was shut down.

LCSO says it happened around 6:41 a.m. when a sports utility vehicle and a dump truck collided.

Firefighters extricated two people trapped in the crash and three others were taken to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Motorists are urged to use caution and exit the interstate in these areas.