5 adults, 4 juveniles cited in disturbance at Planned Parenthood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed five adults were arrested and four juveniles given notice to appear in court following a disturbance outside the Planned Parenthood location in Fort Myers on Thursday.

According to deputies, the congregation sat in front of the front door blocking the door to the facility off Commerce Park Drive.

They said the group refused to move when asked.

A statement from the Planned Parenthood office alleges the group actually tried to "invade." Their statement in full:

“This morning, an anti-abortion group tried to invade our health center in Fort Myers and blockaded the entrance to interfere with our patients' ability to access health care. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, our health center staff followed protocol and kept everyone safe. We are thankful for the law enforcement’s quick response, to our knowledge nine arrests have been made so far. When we talk about ‘care— no matter what’ this is what we mean: today, our patients will continue to receive the high-quality, compassionate care they need. Our health center is open.”

A contingent of protesters remains outside the Planned Parenthood site as of 12 p.m.

This is a developing story; refresh this page for updates and look for coverage this evening on Fox 4 News.