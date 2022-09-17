44-year-old motorcyclist dies in motorcycle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Pompano Beach was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Lee County Friday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8 p.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on the outside lane of San Carlos Blvd when he approached a curb on Bayside Blvd.

The motorcyclist then traveled off the roadway and collided with the curb.

He came to rest on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted FHP at the scene.