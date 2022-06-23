4 organizations battling to fight food insecurities in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, FLA — The Cape Coral Caring Center’s SOS is among three other groups battling in the Annual “Feed The Cape Smackdown” event as more community groups are coming together to help families in need.

Fox 4 spoke with Executive Director, Julie Ferguson, on how the competition is fueling donations to help feed families in Lee County.

“Our working families, they do not have enough money to put gas in their car, they do not have enough money to buy these very expensive groceries,” Ferguson said. “So we will not turn our Cape Coral families away. We will make sure that they have food.”

Individuals who come in at the Dixie Roadhouse with a contribution can choose whom to give it to, which helps the competition between the four teams.

“It will be a fun event and exciting event and people will be on fire for their team to win,” Ferguson said.

The event will be held at the Dixie Roadhouse on Southeast 47 Terrace Street from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.