CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The 38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place kicked off Saturday morning in Downtown Cape Coral.

The event, hosted by the Cape Coral Rotary Foundation, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15.

Cape Coral Art Festival hosts an array of artists, designers, businesses and nonprofits from Southwest Florida and beyond.

The festival is located at 1209 Cape Coral Parkway East.

There are City owned parking lots throughout the downtown area, as well as on-street parking.

Cape Coral Parkway will be closed through Sunday night due to the festival. Click here for more details.