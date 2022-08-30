31-year-old pedestrian killed in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 31-year-old woman is dead after a traffic crash at the intersection of Cape Coral Police Pkwy. East/ Palm Tree blvd. Monday night.

The Cape Coral Police Department arrived at the scene around 10:06 p.m.

According to the CCPD report, a 2013 Honda Accord vehicle reportedly was heading east on Cape Coral Pkwy. as the intersection light was green when a pedestrian identified as Jacqueline Oliver was beginning to approach the same intersection.

CCPD says that Oliver was not in the lane of the crosswalk or wearing any reflective clothing.

Oliver was then hit by the vehicle.

CCPD says her head reportedly smashed into the windshield as her body was being thrown into the vehicle.

According to CCPD, Oliver was sent to Gulf Coast Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.