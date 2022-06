FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeffrey Lynn Ross was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by lifetime Sex Offender Probation.

This comes after a jury took two days to find Ross guilty of two counts of lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.

Back in March of 2021, the Cape Coral Police Department investigated and arrested Ross after a victim reported sexual abuse at Ross's hand.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Ross was also designated as a sexual predator.