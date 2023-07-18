FHP: 3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills 7-year-old older brother in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One child is dead after a fatal crash involving a golf cart on Orange River Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) a three-year-old child was driving a golf cart northbound on Orange River Boulevard.

The three-year-old was approaching a right curve near the property where a 7-year-old child was standing on the front lawn.

FHP's Lieutenant Greg Bueno confirmed with Fox 4's Briana Brownlee that the two were brothers.

"We are still sorting through this, what led up to the tragedy," said Lt. Bueno. "Whether the 7-year-old was always outside of the cart, or was he initially in the cart with the 3-year-old."

Lt. Bueno stressed that this is a tragedy and the department's thoughts and prayers are with the family—but an investigation is underway "because a little boy lost his life."

When asked if the department is investigating the parents, Lt. Buenoo said at this point "We want to know where everybody was, we want to know what occurred." He added that like any investigation he doesn't want to get ahead of his skis.

The incident happened Monday, and FHP is still early in the investigation.

"We are wanting to know where the adults were, who was on property who was outside, who was inside," Lt. Bueno said.

FHP couldn't answer where the 3-year-old is at this time but did say they have been in contact with the Department of Family Services.

