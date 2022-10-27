Watch Now
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:28 PM, Oct 26, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash today around 2:36 p.m. in Lehigh Acres.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the collision happened near Jaguar Blvd. and Hargrove Ave. S. The motorcyclist and a sedan were both traveling east on Jaguar, the motorcycle behind the sedan.

The sedan slowed down to turn left onto Hargrove Ave. The motorcycle then attempted to pass the sedan on its left side and collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries. FHP is still investigating.

