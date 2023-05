200-acre brush fire breaks out in Lee County, North of Corkscrew

ESTERO FIRE DEPARTMENT

Posted at 5:29 PM, May 24, 2023

Location: Lee County, Corkscrew Rd. Corkscrew Regional Mitigation BankSize Est. 150 Acres Containment: 0% Number of units on scene: 7 FFS Tractor-Plows, local Fire Department.No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/Y4gxBRFM3K — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 24, 2023

