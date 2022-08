FORT MYERS, Fla. — 20-year-old Ethan Mitchell Sewell from Cape Coral received a 12-year prison sentence for lewd and lascivious molestation.

Additionally, he was designated a sexual predator and sentenced to 15 years of sex offender probation.

This comes after a child told a family member about Sewell’s past sexual abuse. This led to an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sewell’s arrest.