20 dogs rescued from severe living conditions in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Lee County Domestic Animal Services Senior Officer L. Avila and Animal Control Officer R. Hole went to the address of 2208 Southwest 12th Lane on February 4 to find a woman sitting on a patio with her feet covered in feces and there was a strong smell of urine according to the report.

The Officer's introduced themselves and said that they were there to do a follow up inspection of the living conditions that were previously reported.

Next to the woman who owned the home was a dog that was covered in urine and feces.

The woman said that she would allow the Officer's in to inspect but wanted them to note she had not been feeling well.

According to the report, once officers walked through the door, they saw large amounts of fecal matter covering the floor.

As some dogs were running to greet the Officers, a few others were reported to be too weak to get off the floor to stand.

Senior Officer L. Avila said that she did not see any fresh food or water for the dogs.

Officer’s noted that the smell was so strong they had to step out of the house.

The Cape Coral Police Department drafted a warrant request to have the animals removed off the property.

The woman then agreed to give her dogs over to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Because the woman agreed to hand the dogs over, the Cape Coral Police department said in the report that they will not be filing charges and that they will hand the rest over to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

A total of 20 dogs were saved from the home.

According to updated reports from the Lee County Government, all of the dogs have been assessed by the county’s veterinarian and kennel staff.

More than half the dogs already made it to the adoption center and have been adopted into new homes.

LCDAS has issued the owner 20 citations for animal cruelty.

