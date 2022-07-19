2 women arrested for stealing from Miromar Outlets

ESTERO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Alexus Brunson and Kwatreese Burgess on Sunday for stealing $3265 worth of merchandise from several stores in the Miromar Outlets.

Back on July 16, deputies learned that two women were seen taking items from the Nike store and leaving without paying.

The next day, deputies found two women matching the description and detained them.

Detectives with the South District Criminal Investigations Division also were on the scene and searched the women’s car. They found merchandise from many different stores that added up to about $3265.

Deputies arrested the women and charged them both with grand theft.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno applauded the deputies’ efforts.

“My team was alerted to two suspects that were stealing items from inside stores at Miromar Outlets,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Customers and store owners deserve to shop and operate their businesses safely.”