2 separate crashes end with 2 separate deaths

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (Cape Coral PD), responded to two traffic crashes over the weekend that resulted in two separate deaths.

According to Cape Coral PD, the first crash happened on Pine Island Road when a driver was pinned to the vehicle after a head-on collision.

The police say the first vehicle was traveling east on Southwest Pine Island Road when it was struck by the second vehicle which was traveling west on Southwest Pine Island Road.

After impact, the first vehicle continued east, for approximately 30 feet, and came to final rest partially in the center median according to Cape Coral PD.

They say the second vehicle was then redirected to the northeast approximately 39 feet and rotated 180 degrees.

According to the police the driver of the first vehicle was pinned and, once extricated, was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The police say the driver of the second vehicle's injuries was later downgraded to non-life-threatening.

Cape Coral PD says the crash is alcohol and drug-related and the speed is an unknown factor in this crash at this time.

According to the police the second crash happened on Saturday night on Kismet Parkway West after a driver failed to slow down for a parked car.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was traveling east on Kismet Parkway west when a parked car (the second vehicle), with its hazard lights on, was unoccupied in the outside right lane.

Cape Coral PD says the first vehicle failed to slow down and move over and crashed into the rear of the second vehicle.

The police say the driver of the first vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of their injuries.

Cape Coral Pd says this traffic crash is alcohol/drug related and speed is not a factor in this crash.