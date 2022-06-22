2 people have minor injuries following crash on I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, two people got minor injuries after their cars collided on Mile Marker 128 on I-75.

A 65-year-old man from North Fort Myers was driving south on I-75 in the center lane while. A 57-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was driving a marked FDOT Road Ranger Truck - and had his car stopped on the outside southbound lane of I-75 for an unrelated emergency incident.

The North Fort Myers man drove into the outside lane and crashed into the back of the FDOT Road Ranger Truck. The FDOT truck was redirected to the right and rested facing the outside lane while the other car rested in the center lane of I-75.

The FDOT Road Ranger Truck had its lights flashing with an arrow board when the North Fort Myers man crashed into it.

FHP said it is still investigating the crash.