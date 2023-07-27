2 North Fort Myers men arrested on charges of dealing narcotics

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested two North Fort Myers men suspected of dealing narcotics Thursday.

Anonymous tips led narcotics detectives to a home on Hart Drive in North Fort Myers.

Between July 16 and July 26, deputies conducted multiple traffic stops, which led them to believe the occupants of the home were dealing narcotics.

Detectives secured a search warrant and located fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription medications, multiple firearms and $8,500 in cash.

The occupants of the home were identified as 33-year-old Brandon Black and 43-year-old Brian Hickman. Black is charged with trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Hickman is charged with fentanyl possession.

Both suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.