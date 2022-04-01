2 men indicted for selling fraudulent green cards to officers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men were indicted for allegedly possessing and selling fake immigration documents.

29-year-old Cornelio Arellano and 40-year-old Daniel Aguilar-Roblero could face 25 and 50 years in federal prison, respectively, if convicted.

According to records unsealed Friday, the pair sold phony Permanent Resident documents ("green cards") and Social Security cards to undercover officers.

Neither of the two men is a citizen or national of the United States, and both are subject to deportation and removal proceedings at the conclusion of their federal criminal cases.

