2 men caught trying to break in locked car, arrested

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police arrested a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old after the two were caught trying to break into a locked car.

At around 1:59 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cape Coral police responded to a call from someone who was woken up by a loud noise and then saw two men trying to break into a locked car in the driveway.

When officers got to the scene, the two people had fled - but an officer later found the two near Northwest 7th Place and Northwest 26th Street. The 18-year-old gave himself up to police, but the 17-year-old still tried to get away. An officer found the 17-year-old hiding in a porta potty nearby.

After questioning the two, they both admitted to stealing from cars in the area because they needed money.

Both men were taken to Lee County Jail. The 17-year-old was charged with burglary of a conveyance and resisting without violence. The 18-year-old was charged with burglary of a conveyance.