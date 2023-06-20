Watch Now
2 dead, 3 hospitalized by carbon monoxide poisoning in Pine Manor home

SOUTH TRAIL FIRE &amp; RESCUE
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 20, 2023
PINE MANOR, Fla. — Two people died and three others were hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in their Pine Manor home early Sunday morning.

According to the South Trail Fire Department, firefighters responded to an emergency call for service at the Pine Manor neighborhood off of 5th Ave.

When crews arrived, they found a running generator inside the home with three adults and two children suffering from what appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

All five residents were unconscious. Two adult males were in cardiac arrest.

One adult female and the two children were transported to area hospitals as high priority patients. CPR was performed on the two men, but they ultimately did not survive.

To learn about generator safety and preventing carbon monoxide poisoning, click here.

