2 charged after SWAT serves drug warrant at Fort Myers home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people face drug charges after Fort Myers Police SWAT officers served a warrant Thursday morning.

Fort Myers police confirmed a heavy law enforcement presence in the 2200 block of Henderson Ave.

Police said the warrant was the result of an investigation in response to neighborhood complaints of suspicious activity taking place at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Ave. and Thomas St.

Investigators found $866 in cash, a .9mm Taurus, a .40 Smith & Wesson, crack cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), and fentanyl, along with several items of drug paraphernalia.

56-year-old Jimmy Diggs was arrested and charged with trafficking of MDMA, and possession of cocaine, fentanyl, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

51-year-old Marsheila Salters was charged with possession of MDMA, and a previous misdemeanor warrant.