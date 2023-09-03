2,500 women get free period products from The Alliance For Period Supplies of SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Alliance for Period Supplies of Southwest Florida provided free period products to almost 2,500 at-risk school-age girls, teens, and moms at recent back-to-school events.

Research shows that 2 in 5 girls miss school and can miss up to 20% of their education because they cannot afford this necessity.

“We know how important backpacks and school supplies are, but period products are needed to keep girls in the classroom and learning,” said Dusti Beaubien, the president and founder of the Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL, 84% of people in the US have either missed class time or know someone who has because they did not have access to period products.

The Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL is consistently providing period products to women and girls in Collier and Lee counties.

Since it was founded in 2019, the organization has provided more than 4.7 million pads to menstruators in need.

For more information about the Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL or how to help end period poverty in Southwest Florida, visit www.apsofswfl.org [apsofswfl.org].