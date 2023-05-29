19-year-old arrested for reckless driving and racing in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old has been arrested for reckless driving and racing on I-75 on Saturday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Troopers responded to a traffic crash on I-75 north of Bonita Beach Road.

FHP says Troopers determined Alan Daniel Bustillo-Nunes was driving more than 120 miles per hour (MPH).

According to FHP Bustillo-Nunez was determined to be at fault in the crash, which caused property damage to two other vehicles.

Luckily no injuries have been reported.

Bustillo-Nunez was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of reckless driving and one count of racing on a highway

For more information on FHP’s initiative to combat roadway takeovers, street racing, and stunt driving, visit www.flhsmv.gov/StopRacing [clicktime.symantec.com].

