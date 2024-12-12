$19.3M EPA grant to fuel disaster preparedness and resilience in Lee County

Lee County awarded over $19.3M from the EPA to bolster disaster preparedness in disadvantaged communities, enhancing resilience and addressing pollution.

According to the county, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Lee County and the Collaboratory a "Community Change Grant" of more than $19.3 million to help disadvantaged communities tackle environmental challenges related to disaster preparedness.

This funding is poised to increase community resilience, mitigate pollution, and enhance the capacity of local organizations.

Central to the grant is the development of four community resilience hubs that will serve as essential resources during emergencies, including hurricanes. These hubs are set to provide daily supplies and social services, and will transition to offer crucial health supplies and emergency information during severe weather events.

The identified hubs are:

Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson St., Fort Myers

Franklin Park Elementary School, 2323 Ford St., Fort Myers

IMAG History & Science Center, 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers

Pine Manor Community Center, 5547 Tenth Ave., Fort Myers

Lee County says the project aims to bolster local organizations dedicated to resilience services, aid in developing emergency plans, and ensure the hubs are well-equipped with necessary supplies. This initiative is designed to enhance the county's emergency response network, promoting a unified approach to dealing with disasters.

Additionally, the project includes enhancements to storm water and infrastructure along Ten Mile Canal, along with workforce development programs targeting the construction sector.

These programs will focus on building energy-efficient and resilient homes in the region.

The grant period spans three years and aligns with 12 initiatives identified in the ResilientLee program, coordinated by the Collaboratory and Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Key partners in this collaborative effort include:

The School District of Lee County

The Pine Manor Improvement Association

United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades

American Red Cross

City of Fort Myers

IMAG History and Science Center

This significant funding marks a crucial step towards building a safer, more resilient Lee County, particularly benefiting its disadvantaged communities.