18-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges, including fentanyl possession

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 18-year-old Leonardo Chavez after a search warrant of his home turned up thousands of grams of different drugs.

Early Friday morning, Collier County’s vice and narcotics bureau found the following in the home in Naples Manor:



137.5 grams of meth

44.8 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mix

1,459 grams of marijuana

769.4 grams of THC edibles

90.2 grams of THC wax

648.1 grams of codeine

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and meth as well as possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and narcotic paraphernalia.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he applauded the dedication of the vice and narcotics unit.

“This one-stop-shop of drugs and crime was shut down by the hardworking and dedicated members of our Vice and Narcotics Bureau with assistance from SWAT, Patrol and other units in our agency,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I am committed to keeping our community safe and as drug free as possible.”