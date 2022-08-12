18-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges, including fentanyl possession

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 18-year-old Leonardo Chavez after a search warrant of his home turned up thousands of grams of different drugs.
Early Friday morning, Collier County’s vice and narcotics bureau found the following in the home in Naples Manor:
- 137.5 grams of meth
- 44.8 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mix
- 1,459 grams of marijuana
- 769.4 grams of THC edibles
- 90.2 grams of THC wax
- 648.1 grams of codeine
The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and meth as well as possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and narcotic paraphernalia.
Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he applauded the dedication of the vice and narcotics unit.
“This one-stop-shop of drugs and crime was shut down by the hardworking and dedicated members of our Vice and Narcotics Bureau with assistance from SWAT, Patrol and other units in our agency,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I am committed to keeping our community safe and as drug free as possible.”