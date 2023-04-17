17 year-old Stallion horse that fell out of trailer is doing well Officials say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon (4/15) , the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers regarding a horse falling out of a trailer. Deputies arrived on scene and assessed the horse’s injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed a harness broke during transport and the 2000 pound horse fell out of the trailer onto the roadway. The owner was cooperative and advised he would seek better transportation for the horse.

On Monday morning, officials went to Hendry County to evaluate Alexander the Great and his living conditions. Alexander is healthy, clean and has a perfect body condition score of 6.5. In an abundance of caution, the owner has acquired a new and improved trailer for any necessary transportation needs.

