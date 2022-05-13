17-year-old sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 17-year-old Fort Myers woman Alize Fonseca from Lehigh Acres was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25-years in prison.

After the 25-years in prison, Fonseca will follow the time with 10-years of probation for second-degree murder with a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery.

Thursday, Fonseca entered guilty pleas to both charges. The court placed her case as an adult so she was sentenced as an adult.

According to the report, Fonseca with two co-defendants, Austin Moore, and Christian Couto planned to rob the victim in a remote area in Lehigh Acres. The three defendants met with the victim on August 14, 2020, in the early morning. The victim had gone to meet with the three defendants in the car that was occupied by several other people when Fonseca came out of nowhere carrying a semi-automatic firearm with a mask.

Fonseca demanded money from the victim and then opened the fire and killed him.

No one else in the car was hurt. The three defendants left the scene and Lee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

The Co-defendants Moore and Couto both pled guilty to the crime and their sentence schedule is set for May 17, 2022.