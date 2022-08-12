17-year-old arrested for having gun in car at school

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday after finding a stolen 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat in his car in the parking lot of South Fort Myers High School.

School administration looked into the 17-year-old after a student told a staff member at the high school that they saw an Instagram video of a student flashing a firearm.

That’s when school administration searched the 17-year-old’s car and found the handgun. They notified the school resource officer, and from there, the weapon was secured and Youth Services Division detectives assumed the investigation.

Later on, they found out the handgun they found in the 17-year-old’s car was stolen during a burglary last month in Lehigh Acres - a case that’s still under investigation.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he was glad that the student who saw the Instagram video notified school staff.

“A student saw a red flag and didn’t ignore it,” Sheriff Mareno said. “The tipster is a true hero.”