15-year-old faces arson charges after starting fire in school bathroom

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old is now facing felony arson charges after starting a fire at Cypress Lake High School.

LCSO says last week a school resource officer found one of the girl's bathrooms filled with smoke with the vanity on fire.

This ultimately led to the school being evacuated immediately.

LCSO says the school resource officer checked security footage which showed the teen was the only student who entered the bathroom before the fire started.

According to the LCSO arrest report the officer found evidence the teen may have tried to start similar fires in at least two other bathrooms.