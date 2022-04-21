Watch
12-year-old arrested for Varsity Lakes school threat

Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 21, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 12-year-old student of Varsity Lakes Middle School was arrested Thursday Morning after allegedly posting a social media threat.

In a letter sent to parents, Lee County Schools said they were made aware of the threatening post late Wednesday night.

"We immediately involved the Lee County Sheriff's Department and they were able ... to locate the individual responsible," the letter states. "This kind of behavior is not tolerated ... the student involved will be disciplined per the Code of Conduct."

Classes at Varsity Lakes will continue as scheduled.

