CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The 11th Annual LCEC Goblin Gallop 5k/Kid Run was held on Saturday.

The event took place at Jaycee Park at 4125 S.E. 20th Place in Cape Coral.

The Goblin Gallop was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 29, but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian and restoration efforts following the storm.

Since its inception, this 5k has raised over $23,862 for the United Way.