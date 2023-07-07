Child in court for making school threat last year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A child will be in Lee County court on Friday Morning after he was arrested and charged last year with making a school threat.

The young boy will have a hearing at 9 where the judge will make a decision on his sentencing based on his guilt.

Investigators say the boy sent text messages to another student that included a picture of money, guns, and then a separate message that said "Get ready for water day," which was something his school was doing.

The boy's father says the messages were innocent and the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism says the Lee County Sheriff's Office violated his civil rights.

They believe this because when the boy was arrested LCSO posted a video online of the arrest showing the then 10-year-olds face.

However, Sheriff Carmine Marceno defends his actions by saying the messages were a criminal threat under the law.

Follow along with Fox 4 this morning as we bring the latest details from the court room.