11 iPhones stolen from Walmart; authorities search for thieves

When they entered the store, the man went to the electronics department and found that the iPhone case was unlocked. That’s when he stole 11 iPhones with a total value of $4,449.

The pair left in a silver, four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip on their website or on the P3 Tips mobile app.