11 iPhones stolen from Walmart; authorities search for thieves

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 28, 2022
SAN CARLOS, Fla. — Authorities are on the hunt for two people who took 11 iPhones from the Walmart on San Carlos Boulevard - the total value being $4,449.

When they entered the store, the man went to the electronics department and found that the iPhone case was unlocked. That’s when he stole 11 iPhones with a total value of $4,449.

The pair left in a silver, four-door vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip on their website or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

