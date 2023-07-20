11 children hospitalized after Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — 12 people were injured, including 11 children, in a vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres Thursday afternoon.
The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. on Joel Blvd. and East 14th Street.
According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the 12 individuals were in a van that collided with another vehicle.
All 12 people were transported to a hospital, including the driver. Three were trauma alerted.
LCSO said the van is not associated with a school.
Florida Highway Patrol will likely take over the investigation.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨Please be advised the intersection of Joel Blvd & E 14th St is closed due to traffic crash. All North & Southbound lanes are impacted.The intersection will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Please use caution in the area & use an alternate route.
— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) July 20, 2023