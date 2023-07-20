Watch Now
11 children hospitalized after Lehigh Acres crash

Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 20, 2023
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — 12 people were injured, including 11 children, in a vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened around 3:50 p.m. on Joel Blvd. and East 14th Street.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the 12 individuals were in a van that collided with another vehicle.

All 12 people were transported to a hospital, including the driver. Three were trauma alerted.

LCSO said the van is not associated with a school.

Florida Highway Patrol will likely take over the investigation.

