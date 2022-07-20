1 killed in triple vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving two sedans and a pickup truck.

Florida Highway Patrol was called to the intersection of Joel Blvd. and E 9th St. in Lehigh Acres just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say a sedan traveling east on 9th St. entered the intersection ahead of the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound on Joel Blvd.

The motorcycle was hit by a second sedan and a pickup after the initial collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.