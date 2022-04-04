1 detained after early-morning manhunt in Cape Coral neighborhood

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person is in custody following an early morning manhunt in a Cape Coral neighborhood.

Some residents around Northeast 18th St. were awoken between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. Monday to the sound of helicopters and police dogs barking.

Uniformed officers could also be seen shining flashlights in homes under construction as well as brushy areas in-between homes.

Ambulances were also set up along NE 20th St. but they did not appear to be in use during the course of the incident. Cruisers were also seen on neighboring NE 18th Terrace.

Patrol cars left the area shortly before 6:00 a.m.

While police did say a male subject had been detained as a result of the search, they could not reveal the circumstances leading up to the manhunt.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the search.