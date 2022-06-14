Watch
1 dead, 1 injured when box truck hits bridge pillar on I-75

FHP confirms one person was killed after a box truck crash in Lee County on Tuesday.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 14, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person is dead, and one confirmed to be seriously injured, after a box truck crashed into an overpass support Tuesday morning.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. on the southbound I-75 access road near mile marker 128.

Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was the only vehicle involved. Two people were declared "trauma alerts" and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the people later died, according to FHP. The other remains in critical condition.

It did not appear as though the overpass suffered major damage. The scene was cleared and traffic back to a normal pace by 11 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

