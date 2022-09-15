1 confirmed dead in Jersey Rd. shooting, investigation ongoing

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies confirmed one person is dead following a shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Sheriff's vehicles, including the department's Mobile Command Unit, are present in the area of Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres, north of Leeland Heights Boulevard East.

Deputies say they were called to the area around 6 a.m. Thursday. Neighbors reported hearing "more than two" gunshots around that time.

A number of evidence markers can be seen on the road. Crime scene tape blocks off a portion of the road as well as at least one home.

There is no word at this stage about arrests; investigators say the scene is "secure." More details are forthcoming, according to the sheriff's office.