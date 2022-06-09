Watch
$1,500 in goods stolen in 15-minute superstore sweep

Posted at 8:07 AM, Jun 09, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says a man went on a superstore sweep June 1, fleecing a Hope Depot store out of more than $1,500 in merchandise.

The reported theft happened at the Home Depot store on S Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers.

Security footage shows the suspect enter the store, load a cart with five large size items including a chain saw, and exit the store without paying. Police say the man was in and out in about 15 minutes.

Investigators say the man left the store in a newer-model blue Toyota Camry as a passenger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-780-TIPS.

