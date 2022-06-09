$1,500 in goods stolen in 15-minute superstore sweep

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says a man went on a superstore sweep June 1, fleecing a Hope Depot store out of more than $1,500 in merchandise.
The reported theft happened at the Home Depot store on S Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers.
Security footage shows the suspect enter the store, load a cart with five large size items including a chain saw, and exit the store without paying. Police say the man was in and out in about 15 minutes.
Investigators say the man left the store in a newer-model blue Toyota Camry as a passenger.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-780-TIPS.
5 STEALS IN 15 MINUTES - On 6/1, the subject entered Home Depot located at 14655 S Tamiami Trl. Subject was in and out in 15 minutes stealing $1535 in items. Last seen getting into a newer model blue Toyota Camry as a passenger. Can you ID him, call Crime Stoppers 1-800-780-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/y2O2cQSmtB— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) June 9, 2022